Aspiring Atlanta chefs find hope as culinary jobs rank among the most "AI-resistant"

At a time when workers across industries are wondering whether artificial intelligence could take their jobs, new data shows that some careers remain firmly human. According to an analysis by résumé-writing service Resume Now, which pulled federal numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, chefs rank among the most AI-resistant jobs in the country.

Electricians, plumbers and pipe fitters, forestry workers, and flight attendants also made the list — but for culinary students at Atlanta's North College & Career Academy, the ranking comes at the perfect moment.

On Wednesday, students stepped into the kitchen for their final exams, preparing restaurant-quality dishes under pressure. For senior Elijah Lowen, that meant plating a garden herb chicken with supreme sauce, mashed potatoes, and sautéed broccoli.

"I think I did pretty good," he said after finishing his exam. "The only issue is it needed some more salt — but other than that, I think I did pretty good."

The optimism is backed up by the numbers. Employment for chefs and head cooks is projected to grow 7% over the next decade, a rate "much faster than average," according to federal labor projections. And unlike other industries increasingly adopting automation, food preparation — from technique to creativity — remains difficult for AI to replicate.

Chef Eric Martin, who leads the program and trains the students daily, says many arrived with little to no experience in a kitchen.

"A lot of students came in not knowing how to crack an egg or even hold a knife," Martin said. "They were fearful of cutting chicken. They've worked on these techniques at home, and they're progressing incredibly."

The curriculum goes beyond chopping and sautéing. Students learn the cultural, historical, and even religious significance of food — lessons meant to prepare them for real-world kitchens in restaurants, hotels, and catering businesses. Some hope to one day operate their own food trucks.

But excellence comes down to taste. Student Matthew Glover, who prepared a spinach and mushroom quiche for his exam, said the pressure didn't shake him.

"I didn't expect everybody to be watching, but I didn't panic," he said. "Regardless, I had to get it done. I feel like I did okay."

Still, local job prospects for chefs have been mixed. Despite strong national growth, Atlanta saw dozens of restaurant closures in 2025, driven by rising food prices, financial strain, and more people opting to eat at home. For those who break in, the work can pay off: the median salary for a head chef in Georgia is nearly $90,000.

For Martin, the reward is watching the next generation grow — and stick with it.

"Just watching them shine and seeing their work ethic," he said, "I am super, super proud of them."

As these young chefs prepare both their dishes and their futures, you may soon see their creations on a menu near you.