As Georgia braces for winter weather, local food distribution centers prepare for possible shortages

Georgia is bracing for another round of winter weather as cold Arctic air hits moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

While the sun still shines, the work goes on at the Community Assistance Center, which provides food in Atlanta's northern perimeter.

That work is in jeopardy when the weather turns treacherous, however.

"If this thing happens this weekend, roads are closed. Clients will not be able to come to us to shop and get food they need for the rest of the weekend," Community Assistance Center CEO Francis Horton said. "It also can disrupt deliveries of food that we receive here this week. What that will do is not only affect that day and the food that's available for clients that day, all right, but it will also affect Monday."

He said there would absolutely be a ripple effect into next week if the weather causes a disruption.

The Community Assistance Center provides food in Atlanta's northern perimeter. CBS News Atlanta

Food suppliers also feel the pain of an extreme weather event.

Second Helpings Atlanta rescues unused food from restaurants, grocery stores, and distribution centers. Nearly 40 routes a day, using a network of 300 volunteer drivers, seven days a week, are used to deliver to dozens of food banks across the metro, like the Community Assistance Center.

Executive director Paul Clements said they worry about treacherous roads caused by icy conditions.

"That's why we always err on the side of caution. And we'll go ahead and cancel routes, even if we think there's a possibility that there might be snow or there might be ice, just for the sake of keeping our volunteers safe," Clements said.

When routes are canceled, the flow of food stops and can sometimes go to waste.

"It's always that 'what if.' What if there's a little bit that's left or gets thrown out? Because even just a little bit is too much for us," he said. "We really want to capture every single pound of edible surplus food so that we can get it into the hands of people who need it."

And perhaps worst, a potentially disruptive storm impacting a community most in need.

"If there's no food here or they can't get here to get food, they don't have food for that time," Francis said.

These are seven-day operations, so for every day that's disrupted, there's a day food from suppliers isn't being delivered, and stores like the one at Community Assistance Center have bare shelves.