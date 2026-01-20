Wintry mix could cause icy roads, power outages in north Georgia this weekend

The next round of winter weather could bring impacts to north Georgia this weekend.

This setup is different from what we tracked last weekend, when parts of central Georgia saw light snow accumulations.

This time, a large portion of the southern United States is expected to see wintry weather.

The change is being driven by cold Arctic air interacting with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

As a cold front stalls across north Georgia, there is a chance for freezing rain and ice accumulation.

Forecast models vary on the exact timing and amount of accumulation, but there is a possibility of significant ice forming on power lines, which could lead to power outages heading into Saturday and Sunday.

As Arctic air pushes south and moisture quickly moves in from the Gulf, ice is more likely than snow.

That ice could fall as sleet or freezing rain. Freezing rain is rain that freezes on contact. Surfaces cold enough could see ice buildup. Power lines and surfaces such as bridges, overpasses and walkways will be the biggest concerns.

Cars drive slowly past a weather advisory sign on Interstate 85 after an ice storm fell in the Atlanta area early 29 January 2000. The St. Louis Rams will face the Tennessee Titans at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta for SuperBowl XXXIV on 30 January 2000. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Tony RANZE TONY RANZE/AFP via Getty Images

Forecasters will need to closely monitor changes in the models to better determine how much accumulation is possible.

Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing Thursday and Friday as rain moves in along the front. That front is expected to stall, acting as a focal point for rain and potentially freezing rain that can stick on contact.

Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing Saturday night. Highs are forecast to reach only the mid- to upper 30s Sunday and Monday.

That could lead to melting followed by refreezing.

Bottom line: Be prepared for travel issues and possible power outages across north Georgia Saturday and Sunday.

Forecasts and models can change.

Stay with the CBS News Atlanta Next Weather team for the latest updates and coverage in the days ahead.