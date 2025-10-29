Arthur M. Blank's foundation donating $2.5 million for Hurricane Melissa relief efforts

Atlanta businessman Arthur M. Blank is donating $2.5 million to support Hurricane Melissa relief efforts as the storm continues its path across the Caribbean.

The storm has left dozens dead and has caused widespread damage in Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba. Around 77% of Jamaica was without power on Wednesday, Education Minister Dana Morris Dixon said.

Melissa made landfall Tuesday in Jamaica as a catastrophic Category 5 storm with top winds of 185 mph, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes on record, before weakening and moving on to Cuba. Still, even countries outside the direct path of the massive storm felt its devastating effects.

A family salvages belongings from the rubble of their home after it collapsed during Hurricane Melissa's passage through Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Flooding from the storm killed at least 25 people in Petit-Goâve, Haiti. Mayor Jean Bertrand Subrème said dozens of homes collapsed when the La Digue River burst its banks, and people were still trapped under rubble Wednesday morning.

In response to the devastation, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation is providing a grant of $1.5 million to Chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen for meals and fresh water in areas hardest hit by the storm. The foundation is also giving $1 million to Team Rubicon for on-the-ground disaster response and recovery. There will also be the deployment of CARE USA funds to provide disaster relief.

"Jamaica and the Caribbean hold a special place in my heart, filled with meaningful family members. The impact of Hurricane Melissa is profound, but so is the resilience of the people in this region," Blank wrote in a statement. "We're humbled to support Team Rubicon and World Central Kitchen with an initial grant to help address immediate needs in the community with disaster relief and nourishing meals."

"While the road ahead will be long, our hearts are with those affected, and we hope our support brings comfort and strength along the way," he continued.

Melissa's center is forecast to move through the southeastern Bahamas later Wednesday, generating up to 7 feet of storm surge in the area. By late Thursday, Melissa is expected to pass just west of Bermuda.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.