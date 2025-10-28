As Hurricane Melissa continues path across Jamaica, Georgians pray for families sheltering on the island

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, bringing the catastrophic force of a Category 5 storm onto the island.

The storm has been blamed for at least seven deaths so far in the Caribbean, including three in Jamaica, as it leaves behind a path of destruction in its wake.

More than a thousand miles away in metro Atlanta, the Jamaican community is praying for their loved ones facing the immense damage the storm is bringing.

Duluth resident Apollone Reid spent the day on the phone with her sister, Ouida Peterkin, who lives in Montego Bay.

Peterkin said she lost electricity and internet service as the storm drew closer.

"The wind is stronger and the rain is heavier and the clouds is pure gray," Peterkin said. "The plants, they're dancing, dancing, dancing, and the trees at the back, you can see that the limbs are looking like they'll soon rip off. And there's a school next door; the zinc sheets at the back are flying off."

So far, her house hasn't flooded, and she has enough food to last about a week. Peterkin also still has running water, but she said it is cloudy and doesn't look safe to drink.

A man uses his cellphone at the waterfront in Kingston on October 27, 2025. RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images

She plans to stay with her neighbor if conditions get worse. The Jamaican government sent buses into communities to bring people to shelters, but some don't want to leave their homes.

"Some people are afraid to go to the shelters because they feel that if they leave their belongings at home, there will be looters," she said. "They don't want to lose what they've worked hard for."

Reid said she didn't sleep well on Monday night.

"My biggest concern is flooding," she told CBS News Atlanta. "You spoke to my sister earlier on, and she is on ... she's close to sea level, and I don't think she's taking it seriously because right now, the hurricane has not hit land. But at least she can run outside, hopefully stay safe, and go up to the second floor of the neighbor's house.

Apollone Reid says she's hopeful that her sister who lives in Montego Bay stays safe as Hurricane Melissa continues its path of destruction. CBS News Atlanta

She said she was worried about the financial burden that may come as her relatives try to repair the damage Melissa brings.

"It's going to be contingent on me to ensure that whatever damage is done is restored properly so they can live safely, continue to live safely," she said.

Just how much damage is something that Reid won't likely know for days.

The Jamaican consulate in Sandy Springs is urging people to contact its office to learn more about how they can help families in Jamaica. They're also working with Jamaica's prime minister to streamline communications and relief.

The storm is expected to make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday in eastern Cuba, where hundreds of thousands of people have prepared to evacuate. Up to 20 inches of rain are forecast in areas, with a significant storm surge along the coast. The hurricane is expected to reach the southeastern Bahamas by Wednesday evening.

The U.S. State Department is telling citizens in the path of Hurricane Melissa to "depart ASAP if still possible." It says they should prepare to shelter in place if they can't.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.