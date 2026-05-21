Army veteran and wife rescue woman trapped on top of car during Downtown Atlanta flooding

A local Army veteran and his wife stopped to help a woman trapped on top of her car in floodwaters in Downtown Atlanta on Wednesday.

George Brathwaite and his wife, Chyna, were driving through Downtown Atlanta after Wednesday's rain when they saw the woman stuck on top of her car.

"As we got closer and closer, we started seeing it was flooding really bad, and once we got up to that point where we stopped at, we got over in the median, and we seen her sitting on top of her car," George Brathwaite said.

Brathwaite got out to help the woman, but not without a little encouragement from his wife.

"I wasn't worried at all, because he's a man and I knew he knew what he was doing," said Chyna Brathwaite. "I knew he could help. That's why I asked him to pull over and help, but I wasn't nervous or worried at all."

George Brathwaite and his wife, Chyna, were driving through Downtown Atlanta after Wednesday's rain when they saw the woman stuck on top of her car. CBS News Atlanta

Brathwaite said he was wearing a sentimental pair of Nikes the couple got on Valentine's Day during the rescue, but said he put that all aside.

"I had to put that to the past, behind me; somebody needed help," Brathwaite said. "When I asked if she needed help and if she would have said, 'Hey, I don't need no help,' I would've kept it pushing. But she turned around, she was like 'Yes, I need help,' and it was over from that point I ain't thinking about the shoes."

The Brathwaites said they aren't just going to remain friends with the woman; they're now family.