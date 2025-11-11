Apalachee High's football coach steps down a year after tragic school shooting

Apalachee High's football coach, Kevin Saunders, announced that he is resigning after the Wildcats faced a 29-game losing streak this season.

CBS News Atlanta

Saunders replaced Mike Hancock, who resigned due to depression and PTSD following the tragic school shooting that took place back in September 2024.

The school shooting claimed the lives of 4 people and injured 9 others, shaking the Winder community.

WINDER, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 5: Flowers lay in front of the school sign outside of Apalachee High School on September 5, 2024 in Winder, Georgia. Two students and two teachers were shot and killed at the school on September 4, and a 14-year-old suspect, who is a student at the school, is in custody. Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

One of those killed was assistant coach Richard "Ricky" Aspinwall. He died trying to protect students from the gunman.

The district also announced that the team's former defensive coordinator and P.E. teacher Charles "Chuck" Kenyon will be serving as interim head coach for now.

According to the district, some of Kenyon's achievements include:

· Most football wins in Martin County High School history at 64.

· 87 of his players went on to play at the collegiate level.

· High school football coach of 3rd round pick Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos.

· Defensive coordinator of the #1 ranked defense in AAA and the #3 ranked defense all classifications in 2020 in Georgia

"As we transition to the 2026-27 season soon, we are excited for what Coach Kenyon brings to the football program and our school as a whole," the district said.

"I am honored that Apalachee High School is entrusting me with this important role. I hold students, parents, and my colleagues in the highest esteem and will strive to continue to help Chee Nation thrive on and off the field," said Kenyon.