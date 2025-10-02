Apalachee High School teacher fired after student reports threat in class

A teacher at Apalachee High School has been let go after allegedly threatening a student during class.

In a letter sent to families, Principal Jessica Rehberg said a student reported the threat to administrators. Rehberg stated that the teacher "has been relieved of all duties," and the case was referred to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office for investigation.

"Please know that we take all reports seriously and will not tolerate any threatening behavior or statements," Rehberg wrote, adding that the safety and security of the school "is a top priority."

The new incident comes nearly a year after four people, including two students and two teachers, were killed and nine others wounded in a mass shooting at Apalachee High in September 2024.

Authorities identified the suspect in that attack as 14-year-old student Colt Gray, who is accused of using an AR-style weapon to carry out the shooting. The victims were students Mason Schermerhorn, 14, and Christian Angulo, 14, along with teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Christina Irimie, 53.

Gray surrendered to responding officers and was taken into custody. Officials said he will be charged with murder and prosecuted as an adult. He remains held at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center.

The Barrow County Sheriff's Office has not released additional details about the latest threat involving the teacher.

School officials urged families and students to report anything suspicious directly to staff, law enforcement, or through the district's online reporting form.