Another suspect arrested in deadly triple shooting during robbery at Gwinnett County apartments, police say

Gwinnett County police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a deadly triple shooting during a robbery at an apartment complex in September.

Authorities says the shooting happened near the 1400 block of Laurel Crossing in Buford on Sept. 5.

Officers responding to the scene found multiple people shot. One of them, later identified as 23-year-old Atlanta resident Marvin Wiley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A day after the shooting, detectives identified the situation as an armed robber that escalated into gunfire, saying they believed that Wiley was one of the suspects involved in the robbery. Another suspect, identified as E'imod Sanchez Toboris Taylor, was also injured in the shooting. Taylor was charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

The deadly shooting happened during an armed robbery in Buford, police say. Gwinnett County Police Department

On Thursday, detectives say they identified another suspect, 23-year-old Brinson Bernard Crumbley, who they took into custody three days earlier. Crumbley is also charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Officers say the victim in the case was taken to a nearby hospital for multiple gunshot wounds. His current condition is not known.

Authorities have not shared details about the alleged robbery or what led to the shots being fired.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to call detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.