1 man dead, 2 injured in shooting during armed robbery in Gwinnett County, police say

A shooting during an armed robbery in Gwinnett County over the weekend left one man dead and two others injured, police say.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says the shooting happened near the 1400 block of Laurel Crossing in Buford on Saturday.

Officers responding to the scene found multiple people shot. One of them, later identified as 23-year-old Atlanta resident Marvin Wiley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, detectives say they believe Wiley was one of the suspects involved in the robbery. The other, identified as E'imod Sanchez Toboris Taylor, was also injured in the shooting. Taylor is currently in custody on charges of felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

The deadly shooting happened during an armed robbery in Buford, police say. Gwinnett County Police Department

Officers say the victim in the case was taken to a nearby hospital for multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently recovering from his injuries.

Authorities have not shared details about the alleged robbery or what led to the shots being fired. Detectives believe that the situation was an isolated incident and that the public is not under any threat.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Investigators are asking anyone with information that could help with the case to call detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.