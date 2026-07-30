Another planned weekend I-285 construction shutdown postponed by weather, GDOT says

Another planned weekend shutdown of Interstate 285 has been postponed due to weather.

The Georgia Department of Transportation had planned to close all northbound and southbound lanes of the busy Atlanta interstate between Cascade Road (Exit 7) and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (Exit 9).

The work was set to begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and continue through 5 a.m. on Monday. However, possible rainy weather has forced the agency to change plans. A new date for the construction work has not been released.

The closures are part of the I-285 West Side Rebuild, a $370 million project designed to improve safety and mobility for the corridor. The work includes replacing the existing pavement and improving the shoulder lanes, median, guardrails, and signage.

GDOT officials say the lanes need to be closed to ensure there is room for crews to safely work with the large equipment needed for the concrete slab rehabilitation project.

Last week, GDOT postponed another project that would have shut down I-285 between Exit 16 at S. Atlanta Road and Exit 18 at East Paces Ferry Road. That work is set to now start on Aug. 7 and continue through Aug. 10.

While the interstate shutdown is on pause, construction may still go on in the area. Drivers should expect some lanes to be closed over the weekend.

Work on the project is set to be finished in the fall of 2028.