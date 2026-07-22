GDOT postpones weekend closure of I-285 in Cobb and Fulton counties due to weather

A major construction project that would have shut down part of Interstate 285 in Cobb and Fulton counties this weekend has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The closure was planned for all northbound and southbound lanes of the interstate between Exit 16 at S. Atlanta Road and Exit 18 at East Paces Ferry Road. Crews were expected to begin work at 7 p.m. on Friday and continue through early Monday morning.

Because of the weather, the Georgia Department of Transportation says the activity will be rescheduled for another weekend in the future. Officials will notify the public of the new dates whenever they are scheduled.

The closures are part of the I-285 West Side Rebuild, a $370 million project designed to improve safety and mobility for the corridor. The work includes replacing the existing pavement and improving the shoulder lanes, median, guardrails, and signage.

GDOT officials say the lanes need to be closed to ensure there is room for crews to safely work with the large equipment needed for the concrete slab rehabilitation project.

Work on the project is set to be finished in the fall of 2028.