Another Georgia officer arrested over alleged Flock camera misuse as internal audits continue uncovering cases

Another Georgia law enforcement officer has been arrested over the alleged misuse of Flock Safety's automated license plate reader system, adding to a growing list of cases uncovered through internal audits and criminal investigations across the state.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that former Sgt. Kabiru Salawu was arrested after an internal investigation found he had made unauthorized use of the agency's Flock Safety technology.

Salawu is charged with felony violation of oath of office and misdemeanor misuse of license plate data. The sheriff's office said he has been fired and is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

The agency has not said how investigators discovered the alleged misuse or what information Salawu is accused of accessing.

"The public expects and deserves integrity from every member of this agency," Sheriff Melody Maddox said in a statement. "The misuse of law enforcement technology or confidential information for any unauthorized purpose is a serious breach of the public's trust and will not be tolerated. When misconduct is identified, we act swiftly, hold those responsible accountable, and remain committed to the highest ethical standards."

Salawu had worked for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office since Aug. 24, 2009, according to the agency. Officials said the criminal investigation remains active and declined to release additional details.

A growing pattern across Georgia

Salawu's arrest is the latest in a string of Georgia cases in which officers have been accused of using automated license plate reader databases for purposes unrelated to law enforcement.

In recent months, CBS News Atlanta has been reporting on several investigations tied to Flock Safety technology:

Cherokee County : Three sheriff's employees — including a lieutenant and sergeant — were arrested after investigators alleged they improperly searched the county's license plate reader database.

: Three sheriff's employees — including a lieutenant and sergeant — were arrested after investigators alleged they improperly searched the county's license plate reader database. Albany : Five former Albany police officers were arrested after a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe found they allegedly used Flock data for unauthorized purposes following an internal audit.

: Five former Albany police officers were arrested after a Georgia Bureau of Investigation probe found they allegedly used Flock data for unauthorized purposes following an internal audit. Greene County :

Fayetteville:

Recent cases have highlighted the increasing role internal audits play in policing access to automated license plate reader systems.

The technology, used by hundreds of agencies nationwide, is designed to help investigators locate stolen vehicles, find suspects and identify vehicles connected to crimes. Because the systems can reveal where vehicles have traveled, state law limits access to legitimate law enforcement purposes.

The DeKalb Sheriff's Office said Salawu's arrest stemmed from one of those internal reviews, underscoring how agencies are increasingly monitoring officer searches for potential abuse.

As of Friday, at least 10 Georgia officers have been arrested in recent weeks over alleged misuse of automated license plate reader systems, while three additional Fayetteville officers have been fired and remain under investigation.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said no further information will be released while the investigation is ongoing.