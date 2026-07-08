Greene County deputy arrested after audit shows she used Flock cameras for personal reasons, sheriff says

A sheriff's deputy in Georgia has been fired and taken into custody after officials say an audit revealed she had misused the county's Flock License Plate Reader system.

Former Greene County Deputy Quinsha Goss is facing charges of violating her oath of office and violating the prohibition on law enforcement retaining license plate data obtained from automated license plate recognition systems.

Authorities say an audit of the system on June 30 found that Goss had accessed the system for personal reasons multiple times over a three-month period. While details about the alleged unauthorized access remain limited, officials say she had conducted searches involving at least one license plate without the required law enforcement justification.

Goss was arrested on Tuesday, and her employment has been terminated, the sheriff's office said in a release. The investigation remains active.

Goss' arrest and firing come just a day after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested five police officers in Albany, Georgia, accusing them of misusing their access to that city's Flock Safety System. All five have also been fired.

In June, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office charged and fired two of its supervisors for allegedly misusing the county's system.