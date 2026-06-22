Cherokee County sheriff's lieutenant, sergeant arrested in alleged misuse of license plate reader database

Two supervisors with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office have been arrested and terminated after an internal investigation found they allegedly misused the agency's automated license plate reader system.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, investigators discovered irregularities while conducting a series of self-initiated audits of the agency's Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system. The audits were designed to ensure the technology was being used in compliance with agency policy and state law.

Sheriff's officials said a detailed investigation determined three employees used the system for non-law enforcement purposes, violating both agency policy and Georgia law.

On Monday, investigators announced the arrests of Lt. Chris Bryant, 45, of Acworth, and Sgt. Mike Creeden, 35, of Cartersville. Both were charged with one felony count of violation of oath of office and one misdemeanor count related to the unlawful retention of license plate reader data.

Bryant and Creeden were booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center and are being held on a $3,812 bond, according to the sheriff's office. Both have been terminated from their positions.

Their arrests follow the June 12 arrest of Deputy Cynthia Jodesty, who faces the same charges. Sheriff's officials previously announced her arrest.

In a statement, Sheriff Frank Reynolds said the community expects the highest levels of professionalism and accountability from the agency.

"Maintaining the public's trust requires that our employees uphold the law, safeguard sensitive information, and use the tools entrusted to us only for legitimate law enforcement purposes," Reynolds said.

The sheriff said the agency remains committed to transparency, professionalism and ethical standards.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The arrests stem from an internal audit of the department's ALPR system, which investigators say uncovered unauthorized use by three employees.