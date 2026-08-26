Angel Reese named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week after dominant road trip

Angel Reese's dominant run on the West Coast earned her another honor Tuesday.

The Atlanta Dream forward was named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week after leading Atlanta to three straight road wins. It is Reese's first weekly award with the Dream and the third of her WNBA career.

Reese averaged 24 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.7 steals in victories over Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix. She shot 67.4% from the field and recorded a double-double in all three games. The Associated Press also named her its WNBA Player of the Week.

Against Los Angeles, Reese went 9-for-9 from the field, setting a Dream record for the most made shots without a miss. She became the first WNBA player to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while shooting 100% from the field.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on August 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Luke Hales / Getty Images

Reese closed the award period with a career-high 31 points and 14 rebounds against Phoenix. It was her third consecutive game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds and her league-leading 26th double-double of the season.

Her record-setting run continued after the award period. Reese grabbed a WNBA-record 26 rebounds Monday as Atlanta beat the Los Angeles Sparks 78-71. She also broke A'ja Wilson's single-season rebounding record and recorded her league-leading 27th double-double.

Earlier this month, Reese was selected alongside teammate Rhyne Howard to represent the U.S. Women's National Team in the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.