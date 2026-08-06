Dream's Angel Reese, Rhyne Howard to represent Team USA at FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup

Atlanta Dream All-Stars Angel Reese and Rhyne Howard are headed to the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup with Team USA.

USA Basketball announced its 12-player roster Thursday. It includes Reese, Howard, Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Kelsey Plum, among others.

Reese and Howard are the first Dream teammates selected to represent the United States together. They are also the second and third players in franchise history named to the national team.

"So thankful to represent USA and compete alongside my Rhy for a gold medal," Reese wrote on social media Thursday. "Such an honor, and I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity. Let's go!!"

The Dream shared a video capturing the moment the team learned Reese and Howard had made the roster.

Coach, you ate that 🤣



Check out the moment the team found out about Angel and Rhyne's Team USA selections! pic.twitter.com/MzlFfg21em — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) August 6, 2026

Howard returns to the U.S. women's national team after helping the Americans qualify for the World Cup in March. This is Reese's first selection to the senior national team.

Dream guard Isobel Borlase was selected last month to represent Australia.

The United States will compete in Group D against Czechia, Italy and China. The tournament runs from Sept. 4-13 in Berlin.

Reese and Howard will try to help Team USA win its fifth consecutive FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup championship.