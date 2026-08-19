Dream roll past Aces 97-82 behind Rhyne Howard, Angel Reese as Becky Hammon is ejected

The Atlanta Dream spent 40 minutes showing just how difficult they can be to handle when everything is clicking. Four starters scored in double figures and the defense generated 15 steals in a 97-82 win over the Las Vegas Aces.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 23 points, while Angel Reese and Allisha Gray each scored 21. Jordin Canada added 17 points, six rebounds and a team-high five assists as four Dream starters finished in double figures.

Atlanta took control in the second quarter, outscoring Las Vegas 28-16 and shooting 64% from the field. Reese's driving layup with 6.4 seconds left sent the Dream into halftime with a 52-41 advantage.

Las Vegas also played the entire second half without coach Becky Hammon, who was ejected with 5:06 remaining in the second quarter after receiving two technical fouls while arguing a non-call on a drive by A'ja Wilson. Assistant coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson took over for Hammon, who was ejected for the first time this season and the second time in her career.

The Dream never gave the lead back. Las Vegas made several pushes and cut Atlanta's advantage to eight at times, but coach Karl Smesko said the Dream repeatedly answered with key baskets from Reese, Howard, Gray and Canada. Atlanta kept attacking in the fourth quarter and scored 26 points in the period rather than slowing the game down.

"We're at our best when we're pushing the pace and we're getting into things quickly," Smesko said after the game.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 18: Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream drives against Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 18, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Dream defeated the Aces 97-82. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Atlanta's defense also made a difference. The Dream held Las Vegas to 39.7% shooting, plus Howard and Reese had four steals apiece. Reese said Atlanta's defensive pressure was central to the team's identity and called the win a "collective effort."

Reese finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists for her 24th double-double of the season. She called it an important response after taking the Dream's previous loss to Indiana hard.

"It's about how you respond," Reese said. "Just coming out tonight and just doing whatever it takes to win was just my goal."

Howard added four rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks. Gray had six rebounds and three steals, while Canada recorded three steals in her return after missing the Indiana game because of an illness. Smesko said Canada was still battling the illness but gave Atlanta "a huge lift."

A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas with 27 points and 14 rebounds, while Jackie Young scored 24.

The victory was Atlanta's 12th double-digit win of the season, tying the second-most in a single season in franchise history.