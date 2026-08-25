Angel Reese breaks 2 WNBA rebounding records as Dream finish perfect West Coast trip with win over Sparks

Angel Reese made WNBA history in Los Angeles, grabbing a record 26 rebounds in the Dream's 78-71 win.

Reese added 11 points at Crypto.com Arena as Atlanta completed a perfect four-game West Coast trip. Her 26 rebounds broke the previous single-game record of 24 set by Chamique Holdsclaw in 2003. Reese also increased her season total to 458 rebounds, passing A'ja Wilson's previous league record of 451.

"A WNBA record for rebounds in a game is pretty remarkable to witness," Dream coach Karl Smesko said.

Reese completed her WNBA-leading 27th double-double with a layup in the closing seconds. She is two double-doubles away from setting another single-season league record.

"I want to be able to show up for my team every night," Reese said.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 24: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream reacts against the Los Angeles Sparks during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on August 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Luke Hales / Getty Images

Atlanta trailed 37-36 at halftime before outscoring Los Angeles 26-18 in the third quarter. The Dream opened the fourth with nine unanswered points and held on for their fourth consecutive victory.

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 20 points and six assists while setting a Dream single-season record with her 247th field goal. Rhyne Howard added 18 points and surpassed 3,000 career points.

Nneka Ogwumike led Los Angeles with 27 points and 16 rebounds. Dearica Hamby and Cameron Brink scored 15 points apiece.

The victory improved Atlanta to 25-13 with six regular-season games remaining.