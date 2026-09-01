Angel Reese goes back-to-back as WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week after breaking 2 league records

Records keep falling, and awards keep arriving during Angel Reese's first season in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Dream forward was named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second consecutive week, the team announced Tuesday.

It is Reese's second weekly honor with Atlanta and the fourth of her three-year WNBA career. She becomes the fourth player in Dream history to win the award in consecutive weeks.

Reese averaged 17.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals as Atlanta went 2-1 during the week.

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream brings the ball up the court against the Minnesota Lynx during the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena on August 30, 2026 in College Park, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Her biggest performance came against the Los Angeles Sparks, when she grabbed a WNBA-record 26 rebounds and passed A'ja Wilson's single-season record of 451. The victory completed the first 4-0 road trip in Dream history.

Reese finished the week with 15 points and 11 rebounds in an 89-81 victory over the league-leading Minnesota Lynx. It was her 29th double-double, breaking Alyssa Thomas' WNBA single-season record of 28.

In her first season with Atlanta, Reese has set league records for rebounds in a game, rebounds and offensive rebounds in a season, and double-doubles in a season.

Reese and Dream teammate Rhyne Howard will represent the United States at the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup in Berlin. Atlanta's next game is Sept. 17 against the Connecticut Sun at Gateway Center Arena.