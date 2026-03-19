An Atlanta pet groomer is sculpting the next generation

Just a few months ago, Latonya Hendrix was spending her days walking dogs through Atlanta neighborhoods. Today, she is mastering Asian Fusion grooming at Jazzy Pawz Pet Care Suites, under the mentorship of Andrea Jenkins.

The story of Jazzy Pawz began with a personal turning point for founder Andrea Jenkins. In 2014, her mother passed away unexpectedly. That loss became a catalyst.

"I felt like life was short, and I started working with dogs," Jenkins shared.

But she quickly realized the industry lacked a clear map for newcomers. With no formal schools nearby, she spent her early days teaching herself through YouTube and working at corporate pet stores.

Determined to reach the elite level of the craft, Jenkins eventually traveled to the global epicenters of pet styling in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea to master the intricate techniques.

Jazzy Pawz, with locations in Inman Park and on Shallowford Road, is known for being a high-end spa known for its custom coloring and "cage-free" philosophy. Jazzy Pawz currently stands as the only registered pet grooming apprenticeship program listed as a Georgia Department of Labor partner.

For students like Hendrix, the program offers a structured bridge that Jenkins never had, which includes a curriculum including pet styling, CPR, and first aid. While students pay tuition for 288 hours of classroom courses, Jazzy Pawz pays them for 3,700 hours of hands-on, on-the-job training.

"I've learned a lot from her. She is very inspiring," Hendrix said. "So far, I've learned hand scissoring, how to do teddy bear heads, how to wash and blow-dry properly."

Jenkins' mission isn't just to produce employees; it's to build business owners. Through her "suite space" model, she provides up-and-coming groomers with professional equipment and tools, allowing them to save the capital needed to eventually launch their own independent ventures.

As Hendrix looks toward her future, her goals have expanded alongside her skills. "I just wanted to keep growing as a groomer and eventually compete in competitions," she said.

By blending world-class artistry with a paid path to professional certification, Andrea Jenkins is ensuring that the next generation of pet groomers will be able to scale the profession.