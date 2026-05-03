Alpharetta Mother's Day event brings families together for crafts, music, and celebration

Families from across metro Atlanta came together Sunday afternoon to celebrate Mother's Day weekend at Alpharetta City Center, where the city hosted its fifth annual community event honoring mothers and mother figures.

The event, held from 2 to 4 p.m., featured a range of family-friendly activities including a dried floral bouquet station, cookie decorating, and spring-themed crafts — all set against the backdrop of live music and bustling downtown energy.

For many attendees, the celebration was about more than just the activities — it was about connection across generations.

Kira Baskin discovered the event while searching for Mother's Day plans and said the city's effort made a real difference. CBS News Atlanta

"We decided to bring all the moms out, all the generations," said Kira Baskin of College Park, who attended with her mother, twin sister, nieces, and daughter. "We all decided to come out and enjoy this event all together."

Baskin said she found the event while searching for ways to celebrate Mother's Day weekend. She said the city's effort made a difference.

"We love it. Any time we can come out and enjoy the city, enjoy the town and all the people — dogs and kids — we love it," she said. "We appreciate any kind of city that puts these things together for us."

Organizers say the annual event is designed to create a welcoming space for families to celebrate together, offering a mix of interactive experiences and entertainment. Guests were also encouraged to explore nearby restaurants and shops before and after the event, adding to the day's festivities.

Live music, including performances from local artists, helped set the tone, while spring-themed décor provided picture-perfect moments throughout the afternoon.

For attendees like Baskin, the impact was simple but meaningful: a chance to slow down, connect, and celebrate the women at the center of it all.