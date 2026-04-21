After toxic BioLab fire, Georgians fight for answers before symptoms hit

The Georgia Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Tuesday in a case tied to the 2024 BioLab fire in Conyers, where residents are seeking long-term medical monitoring even if they are not currently showing symptoms. In the days after the fire, the Georgia Department of Public Health said more than 1,000 people sought medical treatment.

The case stems from the September 2024 fire at the BioLab facility, which sent a large plume of smoke into the air, forced more than 17,000 people to evacuate and about 90,000 others to shelter in place, and disrupted nearby businesses and neighborhoods. More than a year later, some people near the site said they are still dealing with the fallout.

Larry Cox, a vice president of Dan-Kel Concrete Cutting, which operated near the facility, said the uncertainty has not gone away.

"It's the unknown more than anything; they just don't know what this means long term," Cox said.

Cox said the fire has continued to affect his business.

"It's still impacting my business since September of 2024; we have been somewhat displaced because of the BioLab incident," he said.

As the case heads before the state's highest court, residents are asking whether people exposed during the fire can receive medical monitoring designed to catch potential health problems early.

Scott Smith, an independent testing expert, said he went to Conyers within days of the fire and believes the exposure concerns are significant.

"It was a lot of toxic gases, a mixture of very dangerous chemicals," Smith said.

Independent testing results Smith provided to CBS News Atlanta showed dioxin levels measured at 22 in soil near the site, compared to a federal screening level of 4.8. CBS News has not independently verified those findings.

CONYERS, USA - SEPTEMBER 30: A chemical fire in a BioLab sends dangerous sulfur acid clouds in the air, and caused mandatory evacuations in Conyers GA, United States on September 30, 2024 Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

Smith said one of the main concerns is that symptoms may not appear right away.

"It can take years for health symptoms to show up," he said.

Supporters of medical monitoring argue it could help identify health problems before they become more serious. Opponents, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, argue that awarding that kind of monitoring to people who are not currently sick raises legal concerns.

In a statement, the Chamber said allowing recovery for people who cannot prove a present physical injury "would be a dramatic departure in the law" and could strain judicial and financial resources. The group urged the court to preserve current injury requirements and leave broader policy decisions to lawmakers.

The U.S. Department of Labor said BioLab was cited for multiple safety violations tied to the fire, including four classified as serious violations.

BioLab declined to comment on the case.

The Georgia Supreme Court's decision could shape how similar cases are handled across the state and determine whether people affected by similar situations can get answers about their health sooner.