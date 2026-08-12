After missing March Madness run, Davin Cosby begins road back to Kennesaw State basketball

Kennesaw State basketball player Davin Cosby is back with his teammates and working toward a return to the court one year after a serious car crash left him with a fractured back and other injuries.

Cosby missed the entire 2025-26 season while the Owls won the Conference USA championship and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.

The Alabama native had transferred from Wake Forest and was expected to play a major role for Kennesaw State before the crash.

"I don't remember what happened," Cosby told CBS News Atlanta. "I only remember the aftermath, which is when the car was on top of my arm."

Cosby completed an extended rehabilitation program at Atlanta's Shepherd Center. He said the staff pushed him after he told them he wanted to play basketball again.

"Every day might have been hard, but I just got through it," Cosby said.

Head coach Antoine Pettway said Cosby had been projected as one of the Owls' top players and a starter before the crash. After the accident, Pettway said his focus shifted from basketball to making sure Cosby was surrounded by support.

On the first anniversary of the crash, Cosby returned to practice with his teammates. Injuries to his hand are still healing, however, and he may miss another season.

Cosby is also working toward his college degree. He is a senior academically but has two years of athletic eligibility remaining.

"My mom always wanted me to get a degree, so make sure I get that for her," Cosby said. "And after that, just focus on basketball."