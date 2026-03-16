Kennesaw State, Georgia men's and women's teams heading to NCAA Tournament

Three college basketball teams from Georgia are heading to the NCAA Tournament. Kennesaw State and the University of Georgia men's and women's teams all earned bids and will be participating in March Madness.

Kennesaw State heading back to NCAA Tournament

The Kennesaw State Owls secured their spot after winning the Conference USA Tournament, earning a No. 14 seed in the West Region. Kennesaw State will face No. 3 seed Gonzaga on Thursday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It marks the Owls' second NCAA Tournament appearance in four years and caps a strong season for the university's athletics programs.

"This historic victory by our men's basketball team is a powerful testament to the grit and determination that define Kennesaw State," university president Kathy S. Schwaig said in a statement.

The Owls punched their ticket to the tournament with a 71-60 win over Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA championship game on Saturday.

UGA men's and women's teams make Big Dance

Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs men's team received an at-large bid and will enter the tournament as the No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region. Georgia will face Saint Louis in the Round of 64 on Thursday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

"We're excited to still be playing," head coach Mike White said. "We're honored to represent the University of Georgia in the NCAA Tournament."

This marks the Bulldogs' 11th NCAA Tournament appearance and their second straight trip, one of the few times the program has earned back-to-back bids. The 2025-26 Bulldogs are also the winningest and highest-scoring team in Georgia basketball history, finishing the regular season with 22 wins and 2,874 total points.

Senior guard Jeremiah Wilkinson leads the team in scoring with 17 points per game, followed by Blue Cain, Kanon Catchings and Marcus "Smurf" Millender, who all average double figures.

On the women's side, the Georgia Lady Bulldogs earned a No. 7 seed in the Iowa City Regional. Georgia will play the winner of a First Four matchup between Virginia and Arizona State in the first round of the tournament Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs are making their 37th NCAA Tournament appearance, tied for the third-most in women's college basketball history.

Georgia is led by All-SEC First Team guard Dani Carnegie, who averages 18.1 points per game, the highest scoring average by a Georgia player since 2006.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the season 22-9, highlighted by three wins over top-20 opponents, including victories against Ole Miss, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

NCAA Tournament game schedules