Georgia officer shot in chest, kills wanted suspect during confrontation, police say

An early morning shooting in Adairsville has ended with a suspect killed by police and an officer taken to the hospital, officials say.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Adairsville Police Department, the suspect shot the officer in the chest and tried to shoot the officer two other times. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect multiple times.

The officer was rushed to the hospital for treatment. He has since been released. The suspect died at the hospital.

"We are very thankful our Officer survived and made it home to his wife and family," the Adairsville Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect or officer and have not shared any details about where the incident took place.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case, which is the standard for shootings involving law enforcement.