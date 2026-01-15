Active chemical fire prompts evacuation in Forest Park

Emergency crews are on the scene Thursday afternoon responding to an active chemical fire in Forest Park. The incident is unfolding at 71 Barnett Road, where both the City of Forest Park Police Department and Fire Department have mobilized their resources to control the situation and protect public safety.

Authorities have issued an immediate evacuation order for residents and businesses within a half-mile radius of the incident site. Forest Park Police have also established roadblocks in the area around 71 Barnett Road to restrict access and ensure the safety of the public and emergency personnel.

All individuals within a half-mile of 71 Barnett Road must evacuate or shelter in place as directed by officials.

Entry and exit points near the incident are closed to non-emergency traffic.

Please avoid the area, comply with all instructions from emergency personnel, and stay tuned for official updates.

At this time, there are no known respiratory-related concerns associated with the chemicals or vapors involved in this incident, based on current assessments.

The cause of the fire and the specific chemicals involved have not yet been disclosed. First responders are working diligently to contain the blaze and minimize risks to the surrounding community.

Officials thank residents for their cooperation during this emergency and urge everyone to prioritize their safety. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.