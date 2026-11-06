911 call that sent Meriwether County schools into lockdown came from outside the U.S., sheriff says

Investigators say a threat that sent all Meriwether County schools into lockdown in late October is believed to have been a swatting incident originating outside the U.S.

Authorities say on the morning of Oct. 29, the county's 911 center received a call claiming that there was about to be an act of violence at Greenville Middle-High School. The county's response eventually expanded to all six schools in the area, putting them all on lockdown.

Because of the situation, all of Meriwether County's schools released students at 11:45 a.m., with additional law enforcement on each campus.

In an update, the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office said an investigation determined that the threat originated in Europe and was sent through multiple internet-based services and other technologies to disguise its source.

Investigators are still working to determine who is responsible for the threat.

"The safety of our students, school personnel, and community will always be a top priority. Although our investigation indicates this threat was not credible, we will never take chances when it comes to the safety of our children," Sheriff Chuck Smith said. "I am proud of the immediate response by our deputies and the cooperation of our law enforcement partners and school officials. This incident demonstrates our commitment to taking every threat seriously and doing everything within our ability to keep our community safe."