Meriwether County schools placed on lockdown, closing early as deputies investigate possible threat

All Meriwether County schools will close early as investigators continue to investigate a possible threat to the school district.

The district announced on social media that its six schools were put on lockdown on Thursday morning as a precautionary measure.

While the school district did not share details about what caused the lockdown, the county sheriff's office said that they are actively investigating a reported threat involving the schools.

"An increased law enforcement presence at area schools should be expected while the investigation continues," the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office wrote. "The safety of our students, faculty, and staff remains our highest priority."

Due to the lockdown, the district released all students at 11:45 a.m., saying that law enforcement will be present throughout the dismissal process at its elementary, middle, and high schools.

As a result of the lockdown at all Meriwether Schools' campuses, there will be an early release today, Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 11:45 AM. The lockdown will be lifted as buses and parental car riders arrive to pick up students. Law enforcement will be present throughout the dismissal process.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this incident has caused. Thank you for your patience and support as we ensure the safety and well being of students and staff," the district said.

Investigators have not shared any specific information about the threat at this time, but urged the public to avoid spreading any unverified information.