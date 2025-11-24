719 kilos of meth found hidden in blackberry shipments across metro Atlanta, officials say

Federal agents say what looked like routine produce deliveries rolling through North Georgia Friday night were anything but.

According to FBI Atlanta, a series of search warrants in Atlanta and Hall County uncovered 719 kilos — or roughly 1,585 pounds — of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside two shipments of blackberries. Investigators say the drugs are believed to have been trafficked into the U.S. from Mexico.

At a home on Custer Avenue SE in Atlanta, federal, state and local authorities discovered 419 kilos of meth concealed inside a refrigerated truck parked outside the property. Hours later, Hall County deputies, working with the FBI and other partners, located another refrigerated box truck on McEver Road, where they found an additional 300 kilos hidden inside produce packaging.

Three men currently face state charges, and investigators say additional arrests and federal charges may be possible as the case develops.

A growing trend in Georgia drug trafficking

This is the latest in a string of Georgia busts where meth was disguised as everyday produce.

Just last month, CBS Atlanta covered a case where a North Georgia fruit stand was revealed to be a front for a drug trafficking operation, with deputies seizing meth and other narcotics from the property.

And earlier this year, federal prosecutors announced they dismantled a massive smuggling ring that hid meth inside boxes of jalapeños.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities are now working to trace how the blackberry shipments entered the supply chain and who coordinated the distribution network.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

FBI Atlanta: tips.fbi.gov

GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office: (770) 830-1375

Hall County Sheriff's Office

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS Atlanta for updates.