Georgia fruit stand was front for drug trafficking operation; Deputies seize 270 grams of meth

What looked like an ordinary fruit stand selling strawberries and mangos was actually a front, investigators say, for a meth trafficking operation.

After a lengthy investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office K-9 Division, and the Sheriff's Office SWAT team executed a search warrant near the stand along Due West Road.

On Oct. 24, agents seized 270 grams of methamphetamine, including some hidden in a Krispy Kreme doughnut bag.

Authorities arrested Melvin Stevens, 37, and Athena Alloway, 49, who now face multiple charges. Stevens was charged with five counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine. Alloway was charged with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine, officials said.

Evidence confiscated by detectives. Photo courtesy of the Paulding County Sheriff's Office

A third suspect, Crystal Ballweg, 39, is wanted on a warrant for trafficking methamphetamine in connection with the case. Authorities are urging anyone with information about her location to contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division.

Task Force Commander Daniel Nicholson praised the joint effort between agencies, saying the investigation "reveals to the public the hard work and dedication of the Agents assigned to the Northwest Georgia Drug Task Force as well as their commitment to finding those individuals who sell and distribute narcotics and prey on our community members."

Authorities are encouraging residents to report any information related to drug activity in the area.