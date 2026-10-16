3rd suspect in deadly shooting of Norfolk Southern contractor arrested in Florida, police say

Detectives have arrested a third suspect in the deadly shooting of a Norfolk Southern contractor outside one of the railroad company's Georgia terminals.

Authorities with the Cobb County Police Department say that 27-year-old Ty Anthony Thompson was arrested by deputies in Escambia County, Florida on Thursday morning and charged with the murder of 27-year-old Curdravious Clark.

The deadly shooting happened on the night of Sept. 14 at a facility at 6000 Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway in Cobb County, authorities say.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, Norfolk Southern said the contractor was shot in the parking lot. The man, later identified as Clark, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Curdravious Clark was shot in the parking lot of Norfolk Southern's Whitaker Intermodal Terminal, police say. CBS News Atlanta

"Our hearts are heavy this morning with the loss of our colleague, and we extend our deepest sympathies to their friends and family," a Norfolk Southern spokesperson said.

On Sept. 24, officers arrested 28-year-old Keondre Johnson and 26-year-old Michael Riles, charging them both with murder, aggravated assault, and weapons charges.

Thompson is being held in Escambia County awaiting extradition to Georgia on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Investigators have not shared any details about what led to the deadly shooting or any connection between the three suspects and Clark. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.