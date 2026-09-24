Arrests made in deadly shooting of Norfolk Southern contractor in Cobb County

Cobb County police have arrested two men in connection with the killing of a Norfolk Southern contractor outside the railroad company's Whitaker Intermodal Terminal.

The deadly shooting happened on the night of Sept. 14 at the facility at 6000 Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway, authorities say.

In a statement to CBS News Atlanta, Norfolk Southern said the contractor was shot in the parking lot. The man, later identified as 27-year-old Curdravious Clark, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"Our hearts are heavy this morning with the loss of our colleague, and we extend our deepest sympathies to their friends and family," a Norfolk Southern spokesperson said.

Curdravious Clark was shot in the parking lot of Norfolk Southern's Whitaker Intermodal Terminal, police say. CBS News Atlanta

Cobb County police say officers arrested 28-year-old Keondre Johnson and 26-year-old Michael Riles early Thursday morning in connection with Clark's murder.

Johnson and Riles were both charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and multiple weapons offenses. They are currently in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Investigators have not shared any details about what led to the deadly shooting or what was Johnson and Riles' alleged connection with Clark. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (770) 499-3945.