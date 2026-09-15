Norfolk Southern contractor shot and killed at metro Atlanta terminal

A Norfolk Southern contractor was shot and killed Sunday night in the parking lot of the railroad company's Whitaker Intermodal Terminal in Austell, according to the company.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the facility at 6000 Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway.

Norfolk Southern said the contractor was taken to a hospital but later died. The company did not release the person's name.

"Our hearts are heavy this morning with the loss of our colleague, and we extend our deepest sympathies to their friends and family," Norfolk Southern said in a statement to CBS News Atlanta.

Norfolk Southern said its police department and Cobb County police are investigating. Austell police are also involved in the investigation, according to information provided to CBS News Atlanta.

Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect or what led to the shooting.