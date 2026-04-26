3 men arrested in Sandy Springs child predator sting, police say

Three men are facing serious charges after a child predator sting operation in Sandy Springs, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Police say the operation, carried out over several days, was designed to target individuals attempting to exploit minors. Investigators say the suspects traveled to Sandy Springs believing they were meeting a 15-year-old child to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money. Instead, they were met by officers and taken into custody.

Authorities identified the suspects as:

Antonio Thackston, 43, of Tuscumbia, Alabama

Jacob Holloway, 38, of Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrell Green, 41, of McClellanville, South Carolina

All three men are facing multiple charges, including trafficking a person for sexual servitude and criminal attempt to commit a felony, police said.

In a statement, the department said operations like this are part of an ongoing effort to protect children and crack down on human trafficking.

Police are urging anyone with information about suspected trafficking to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-6900. Tips can also be submitted to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or by texting "HELP" to 233733.