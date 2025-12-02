U.S. Men's National Team to take on Belgium, Portugal in Atlanta ahead of FIFA World Cup

The United States will play Belgium and Portugal in Atlanta as part of its final four friendlies ahead of the World Cup.

The 14th-ranked U.S. faces No. 8 Belgium on March 28 and meets sixth-ranked Portugal three days later at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo could play in the U.S. for the first time since Aug. 2, 2014, when he was with Real Madrid for a preseason friendly against Manchester United at Ann Arbor, Michigan.

After USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino selects his World Cup roster, the Americans play a team still to be determined on May 31 at Charlotte, North Carolina, and then face No. 9 Germany on June 6 in Chicago.

The U.S. opens the World Cup on June 12 at Inglewood, California, and then plays in Seattle seven days later and closes the group stage on June 25 in Inglewood. Opponents will be determined in Friday's draw, which also impacts which team the U.S. faces in the Charlotte friendly.

"For us, this is a massive opportunity to challenge ourselves against some of the top teams in the world. These are incredible matches for the players and for the fans," Pochettino said. "We are so happy to be playing in our new home of Atlanta, and of course to be competing in the great cities of Charlotte and Chicago ahead of the World Cup."

A United States fan holds up a USA scarf after the friendly soccer match between the United States Mens National Team and the National Team of Ecuador on Oct. 10, 2025. Daniel Jefferson / USSF / Getty Images

The U.S. is unbeaten in five friendlies, including four wins.

Tickets for both matches go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. EST. The exclusive presale to U.S. Soccer Insiders begins on Dec. 3 and continues until Friday. A separate presale for Visa cardholders will start on Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. You can learn more about tickets and the presales here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.