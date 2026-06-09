When is the 2026 Georgia primary runoff? Dates and times to know to cast your vote.

While many local and statewide elections in Georgia were decided in May, many important races are now heading to runoffs, with voters picking their candidate on June 16, 2026.

Under Georgia law, any primary race in which no candidate receives over 50% of the vote goes to a runoff between the top two candidates. This year, a crowded field of candidates has left many high-profile state races still undecided.

The Republican ballot includes a hotly contested race between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and healthcare executive Rick Jackson in the open contest for the governor's office, as well as a race between Rep. Mike Collins and Derek Dooley to challenge incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff for his seat.

The Democratic ballot also includes key statewide races, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state, insurance commissioner, and labor commissioner.

Here are some key dates to know:

Primary runoff election: June 16, 2026

Key times to know

First day to request a mail absentee ballot: March 30, 2026

Last day to register to vote: May 18, 2026

Last day to submit an absentee ballot application: June 5, 2026

First day of early voting: June 8, 2026

Last day of early voting: June 12, 2026

Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 16, 2026

Georgia 13th District special election: July 28, 2026

Due to the sudden death of Rep. David Scott, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office has called for a special election to fill the remainder of his term. This election is separate from the primary, where Democrat state Rep. Jasmine Clark will face Republican Air Force veteran Jonathan Chavez in November.

Six candidates have qualified for the special election: four Democrats and two Republicans. You can see the full list of candidates here.

Days when candidates can qualify for the election: May 11, 12, and 13, 2026

First day to request a mail absentee ballot: May 11, 2026

Last day to register to vote: July 6, 2026

First day of early voting: July 6, 2026

Last day to submit an absentee ballot application: July 17, 2026

Last day of early voting: July 24, 2026

Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 28, 2026

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates with the most votes will go to a runoff election on Aug. 25, 2026.

November general election: Nov. 3, 2026

The general election determines officeholders for statewide positions, including for the Georgia governor and lieutenant governor, both of which have no incumbents running. The elections also include the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Jon Ossoff, the U.S. House seats, the Georgia General Assembly, and other state and local offices. Party nominees, independents, and qualified third‑party candidates appear on the ballot.

First day to request a mail absentee ballot: Aug. 17, 2026

Last day to register to vote: Oct. 5, 2026

First day of early voting: Oct 13, 2026

Last day to submit an absentee ballot application: Oct. 23, 2026

Last day of early voting: Oct. 30, 2026

Election Day voting hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2026

If there is a runoff election, that election will take place on Dec. 1, 2026.