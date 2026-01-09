2-year-old critically injured in Conyers shooting; father found dead in backyard

Investigators are working to determine what led to a shooting inside a Conyers home that left a 2-year-old critically injured and the child's father dead.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called just after 11 a.m. Thursday to a home on Setters Trail after receiving a 911 call reporting a person had been shot.

The first deputy on scene found a 2-year-old with a single gunshot wound and began rendering aid. Because of the severity of the injury, the child was airlifted to a local hospital, where the child remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies later found the child's father, 29-year-old Hasan Boddie, dead in the backyard with a firearm nearby. Investigators believe Boddie shot the child before turning the gun on himself.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the child's sex or confirming whether there were more children in the house. Officials say the investigation into what led up to the shootings remains ongoing.