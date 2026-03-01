19-year-old arrested in reported rape near UGA campus, police say

A 19-year-old Athens man is in custody after a reported rape near the University of Georgia campus early Saturday morning, according to police.

The University of Georgia Police Department issued a community notification during the early morning hours of February 28 regarding a reported rape in the area of North Thomas Street.

According to an updated notice, the victim told the Athens-Clarke County Police Department that she was approached by an unknown man who began walking in the same direction as she returned to her residence.

The victim reported that the man pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her behind the parking lot of a business on North Thomas Street.

Police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Tydarius Wingfield of Athens. Authorities say Wingfield has been taken into custody and is charged with kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery, battery and rape.

It is unclear whether the victim is affiliated with the university.

UGA police previously alerted the campus community as part of its public safety notification procedures. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.