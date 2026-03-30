18-year-old killed in high-speed crash on Chapel Hill Road in Douglas County, GSP says

An 18-year-old woman is dead following a high-speed crash early Saturday morning in Douglas County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers say they responded to a single-vehicle crash around 3:36 a.m. on March 28 along Chapel Hill Road near Rosemont Drive.

Preliminary findings indicate a Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed while navigating a curve when the driver lost control. Investigators say the vehicle left the roadway onto the right shoulder, struck an embankment, became airborne, and overturned multiple times.

Authorities identified the front-seat passenger as Patience Price, 18, who they say was likely not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver sustained only minor visible injuries, according to troopers. A rear-seat passenger was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators noted that the driver showed no signs of impairment.

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) responded to the scene to investigate the crash. Chapel Hill Road was temporarily closed for several hours as crews worked to clear the area.

Officials say the investigation remains ongoing and could take between 60 to 90 days to complete.

Anyone seeking additional information is advised to contact the Georgia State Patrol's Open Records Unit.