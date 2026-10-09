17-year-old charged in connection with deadly mass shooting at Georgia block party, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Dooly County Sheriff's Office hase charged a 17-year-old in connection with a mass shooting at a Georgia homecoming block party that left two people dead and 35 injured.

Authorities say more arrests are expected in connection with the violence.

According to the GBI, 17-year-old Khadarius "KD" Ray of Dooly County is charged with one count of possession of a firearm/handgun under the age of 18 and one count of participating in criminal street gang activity.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in the city of Vienna, about 50 miles south of Macon, at a party on Pine Street that spanned four blocks, officials say. Authorities estimated that more than 1,000 people had gathered to take part in the celebration when gunfire broke out.

Authorities, below to the right, investigate the scene of a mass shooting where at least two people died and 35 were injured when struck by bullets Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in Vienna, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Mike Stewart

Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said more than 50 shots were fired. The two people killed were identified as Ja'Quavion Jackson, 21, of Cordele, and Macaleb Jackson, 23, of Hawkinsville. The 35 people injured ranged in age from 14 to 51.

Peavy said the festivities began Friday night, and that it had "gone well" with "respect from the community" that evening as deputies patrolled the event.

But the party Saturday night was a "different story," he said.

"We're still working through the investigation to see what went wrong. But at large parties with people from different places, not just your locals, sometimes problems come," he said.

Authorities have shared few details about what led up to the shooting and have not given a possible motive for the gunfire.

Mayor Eddie Daniels declared a state of emergency on Monday, imposing a temporary curfew for 72 hours. That curfew was extended on Thursday and will remain in effect until rescinded by the mayor.