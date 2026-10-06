Georgia city under curfew after mass shooting at block party kills 2, injures 35

A nighttime curfew is now in effect in Vienna after gunfire erupted at a crowded homecoming block party, killing two people and injuring 35 others.

Mayor Eddie Daniels declared a state of emergency beginning at noon Monday and imposed a temporary curfew for 72 hours. The order may be changed, extended or ended early by the city.

The curfew runs from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights and from midnight to 6 a.m. on weekends. During those hours, people may not gather, travel or remain in public places within Vienna unless they qualify for an exemption.

People may still travel for work, medical emergencies, transportation, religious services, funerals, weddings and other activities approved by the city. The order also exempts police officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, utility employees and other emergency workers performing official duties.

The city said the temporary restrictions are intended to reduce the risk of violence, injuries, property damage and disorder while helping emergency workers protect the community. Local authorities are coordinating enforcement with Georgia State Patrol Post 30 in Cordele.

Mass shooting at high school homecoming block party under investigation

Authorities, below to the right, investigate the scene of a mass shooting where at least two people died and 35 were injured when struck by bullets Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026, in Vienna, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Mike Stewart

The order follows Sunday morning's shooting at a block party celebrating Dooly County High School's homecoming football victory. Authorities said more than 1,000 people had gathered across about four blocks when gunfire broke out.

Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said more than 50 shots were fired. The two people killed were identified as Ja'Quavion Jackson, 21, of Cordele, and Macaleb Jackson, 23, of Hawkinsville. The two men did not appear to be related, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities said 35 other people were injured. Most were wounded by gunfire, while others were hurt while trying to escape the area. Some victims suffered critical injuries.

Investigators have not announced any arrests or said whether they are searching for one shooter or multiple people. They also have not released a possible motive.

The block party was not sponsored by the school and did not have a city permit, officials said. The investigation remains active.