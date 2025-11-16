17 residents displaced after overnight fire at Roswell apartment complex, officials say

Seventeen residents were forced from their homes early Sunday after a fire moved through multiple units at a Roswell apartment complex, according to city fire officials.

Roswell Fire Department crews were called to The Atlantic Newtown Apartment Homes on Ashley Forest Drive shortly after midnight. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke but quickly uncovered a "hidden fire moving through concealed wall spaces between several adjoining units," the department said.

Crews spent hours opening walls, tracking the fire's path and stopping it from spreading further. Officials said several apartments sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

The American Red Cross is now assisting the 17 displaced residents.

Firefighters also rescued a cat from one of the affected units, according to the department. One firefighter from a neighboring agency was evaluated for a minor injury.

Roswell Fire officials said the overnight response included support from Alpharetta Fire Corps Volunteers, Sandy Springs Fire Department, Roswell Police and American Medical Response.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"Events like this are an important reminder to check your smoke alarms and make sure everyone in your home knows two ways out," the department said in a statement. "Early detection and a quick escape plan save lives."







