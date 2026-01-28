$144 million housing project approved to give Morehouse and Spelman students new places to live, study and connect

There's a major new student housing project for Morehouse College and Spelman College students that officials say will enhance campus life, support student success, and benefit the surrounding West End community.

The Develop Fulton board recently approved a $144.46 million investment to build a 450,000-square-foot facility at 850 West End Avenue SW. The development will include roughly 290 residential units and 800 beds, along with community lounges, shared gathering spaces, a central greenspace, a rooftop terrace, a fitness center, and dedicated study areas.

Officials say the project is designed to create a supportive, modern environment where students can live, study, and connect.

"This investment underscores the essential role that modern, purpose-built student housing plays in student success and institutional excellence," said Develop Fulton Board Chair Kwanza Hall.

The project is expected to generate 350 construction jobs and 14 permanent full-time positions, providing an economic boost for Fulton County while strengthening the neighborhoods around Morehouse and Spelman.

Radnor Property Group, the project developer, said the partnership aims to enhance campus life for generations of students.

"Radnor is thrilled to be part of this transformative student housing partnership that will enhance Morehouse and Spelman's campus environments for generations to come," said Nick Allen, director of public-private partnerships.

The developers emphasized that the project is part of a broader effort to provide students with high-quality housing that fosters academic success, personal growth, and community engagement, while also contributing to the vitality of the West End neighborhood.