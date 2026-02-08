10-year-old shot in targeted Atlanta home shooting; child now stable, police say

A 10-year-old child is recovering after being shot during a targeted shooting at a southeast Atlanta home early Sunday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Officers with APD's Zone 3 responded to a report of shots fired just before 6:45 a.m. at a home on Ruzelle Drive SE. When officers arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest and in critical condition, police said.

Police immediately rendered aid at the scene, applying a chest seal to the child's wound. With assistance from Atlanta Fire and Rescue, officers transported the child to Grady Memorial Hospital in a patrol vehicle, where he underwent emergency surgery. Authorities later confirmed the child is now in stable condition.

Deputy Chief Prenzinna Spann of APD's Criminal Investigations Division praised the officers' quick response.

"Our officers saw the child was in critical condition and acted immediately to save his life," Span said during a briefing. "Their actions made a difference."

Investigators say the shooting appears to be targeted and connected to an escalating dispute between two parties. Police believe three suspects exited a silver sedan, approached the home, and fired multiple shots from outside into the residence, causing extensive damage throughout the house.

Authorities said there were five people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including four children under the age of 10 — a detail police described as especially alarming.

No arrests have been made. Police are searching for three suspects and are asking the public to be on the lookout for a silver sedan believed to be connected to the shooting. Investigators have not released a license plate number or confirmed the make and model of the vehicle.

Police have not confirmed the relationship, if any, between the suspects and the people inside the home. The investigation remains active and ongoing, and officials caution that details may change as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tipsters can remain anonymous.