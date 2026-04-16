1 dead in Sandy Springs shooting; two suspects charged with murder, police say

A deadly shooting in Sandy Springs is under investigation after police say a 29-year-old man was killed Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot around 8:20 p.m. on April 14 in the 550 block of Northridge Parkway. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later identified the victim as Justin Tucker, 29, according to Sandy Springs police.

Investigators say two suspects—Derrick Washington and Mason Washington—are now facing multiple charges in connection with the case. According to Fulton County Jail records, both are charged with:

Two counts of murder

One count of aggravated assault

One count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony

Police confirmed that Mason Washington has since been arrested and is in custody. It was not immediately clear whether Derrick Washington has also been taken into custody.

Authorities have not released details about what led to the shooting, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department.