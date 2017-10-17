Opioid crisis: Pennsylvania's AG on holding drug companies accountable

October 18, 2017, 8:32 AM | As part of our ongoing series, Issues That Matter, we look at the opioid crisis. Following an investigation by "60 Minutes" and the Washington Post, 41 attorneys general around the country have subpoenaed drug manufacturers and distributors for information and documents. They want to know how opioid medications are made, marketed and distributed. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the focus of their investigation and why they're not waiting for Congress to go after pharmaceutical companies.