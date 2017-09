September 13, 2017, 8:42 AM | Sally Quinn made history as the first woman to anchor a CBS News morning show in August 1973. Quinn later returned to a successful print career at the Washington Post where she met her late husband and legendary editor, Ben Bradlee. Quinn's new book, "Finding Magic: A Spiritual Memoir," details their marriage and the defining moments that shaped her beliefs. She joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why she believes all religion is magic.