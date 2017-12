December 4, 2017, 8:16 AM | For the first time in the U.S., a woman has given birth with a transplanted uterus. A baby boy was delivered at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas to a woman who received a uterus from a living donor. It was part of a clinical trial. Eight other babies have been born to women with transplants, all in Sweden. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the surgery and who would be eligible.