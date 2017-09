September 5, 2017, 8:42 AM | The world met fictional CIA super agent Mitch Rapp back in 1999 in a series of novels by the late author, Vince Flynn. Now the character is moving to the big screen in "American Assassin." Stars of the CBS Films and Lionsgate action thriller, Dylan O'Brien and Taylor Kitsch, join "CBS This Morning" to discuss their new film with actor Michael Keaton.